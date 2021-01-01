About this product

Deep spiritual healing with Wendy Love Edge unblocks what's preventing you from a more peaceful life. This service removes deep blocks from childhood that prevent you from moving forward into living a fulfilling and happy life. Through medicated virtual mediums such as Osho Zen Tarot Cards, Energy Healing, Meditation, and Intuitive healing you can put things into perspective as an adult, and grow into your true self.



"Sixteen: My Journey into Wellness" by Wendy Love Edge, can be found on amazon.com