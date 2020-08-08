About this product
(Bubblegum x Orange Juice) x Grape Pie
This juicy delight has been flying under the radar since her release by expert breeder Cannarado, but she’s definitely worthy of notoriety. One of the most potent flowers we cultivate at LitHouse, 5 Alive is an overachiever, scoring the highest marks in taste, aroma, beauty, and effects. The sunny flavor of freshly juiced orange perfectly captures the sensory pleasure of this energetic strain. As photogenic as she is flavorful, 5 Alive yields thick, colorful buds, coated in sticky resin, just waiting to be squeezed. A personal favorite for quite a few of our LitHouse team members and industry partners, 5 Alive has that perfect care-free high that puts a big grin on your face, like you just got an unexpected check in the mail and everything’s coming up roses.
Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.
About this brand
LitHouse
Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation.
*HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH*
*SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED*
*FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED*
*SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED*
/ / AWARDS / /
2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi
2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift
