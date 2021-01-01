About this product

Two 0.5g Pre-Rolls



(Bubblegum x Orange Juice) x Grape Pie



This juicy delight has been flying under the radar since her release by expert breeder Cannarado, but she’s definitely worthy of notoriety. One of the most potent flowers we cultivate at LitHouse, 5 Alive is an overachiever, scoring the highest marks in taste, aroma, beauty, and effects. The sunny flavor of freshly juiced orange perfectly captures the sensory pleasure of this energetic strain. As photogenic as she is flavorful, 5 Alive yields thick, colorful buds, coated in sticky resin, just waiting to be squeezed. A personal favorite for quite a few of our LitHouse team members and industry partners, 5 Alive has that perfect care-free high that puts a big grin on your face, like you just got an unexpected check in the mail and everything’s coming up roses.



Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.