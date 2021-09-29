About this product
GSC x Face-Off OG
Our stand-out LitHouse flower, Dark Dosi is a customer favorite, with a sweet earthy taste and deeply relaxing high. She’s been a long time favorite of ours as well and we’ve meticulously perfected our cultivation of this show-stopping beauty, consistently bringing out her full potential of intense potency and rich palate. Dark Dosi carries a stand-out flavor that is syrupy and robust, shining through in any smoking application with an intoxicating sugar-glazed gassy aroma. The true pleasure of Dark Dosi lies in the profound relaxation promised within—cares of the day melt away as you relax into a blissful full-body high. Tried and true, LitHouse Dark Dosi is a perfect 10.
Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.
About this strain
Dosidos strain info
Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
Dosidos growing info
Dosidos is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors or outdoors. You can expect an average flowering time of 63 days. Dosidos has a medium to heavy yield ranging 500-900 grams and tends to grow average height indoors, but can grow tall outside. Dosidos will finish in September through October. Dosidos can be grown in traditional soil or through hydroponics.
Dosidos effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
*HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH*
*SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED*
*FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED*
*SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED*
/ / AWARDS / /
2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi
2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift