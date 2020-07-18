About this product
2019 Emerald Cup Winner
Lemon Heads x Lava Cake
Lemon Lava is a truly special strain; bred by the late Jai Malloy of pHinest Cannabis, we at LitHouse are deeply honored to bring this strain to life and earn it an Emerald Cup award in December 2019. Break open your jar of Lemon Lava to inhale a refreshing and invigorating burst of lemon. Cleanse your palette with earthy lemon zest—followed by touches of sage, mint, and grapes. Pleasurably smooth on the exhale, Lemon Lava has a bright, alert, and revitalizing high that is also gently soothing and anxiety-free. The compact buds are thick with lustrous resin covering midnight purple and spring green leaves, accented with bright saffron hairs.
Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.
Lemon Heads x Lava Cake
Lemon Lava is a truly special strain; bred by the late Jai Malloy of pHinest Cannabis, we at LitHouse are deeply honored to bring this strain to life and earn it an Emerald Cup award in December 2019. Break open your jar of Lemon Lava to inhale a refreshing and invigorating burst of lemon. Cleanse your palette with earthy lemon zest—followed by touches of sage, mint, and grapes. Pleasurably smooth on the exhale, Lemon Lava has a bright, alert, and revitalizing high that is also gently soothing and anxiety-free. The compact buds are thick with lustrous resin covering midnight purple and spring green leaves, accented with bright saffron hairs.
Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LitHouse
Every batch of LitHouse flower is grown with exceptional care and attention to detail. Our dedication to craft cultivation and state-of-the-art innovation produces consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor rich cannabis. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation.
*HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH*
*SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED*
*FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED*
*SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED*
/ / AWARDS / /
2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi
2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift
*HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH*
*SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED*
*FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED*
*SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED*
/ / AWARDS / /
2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi
2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift