About this product
Lemon Heads x Lava Cake
Lemon Lava is an award-winning strain with a smooth and refreshing lemony inhale followed by a soothing and restorative high.
We brought some of our favorite exclusively pheno-hunted genetics and partnered with family friends at the Mendocino Ranch Company to bring these strains out under the Mendocino sun. Grown high on the ridge-line above the famed Anderson Valley pinot noir region, conditions couldn’t be more perfect for growing superior quality full-spectrum seasonal flower. We're excited to bring our customers their favorite LitHouse flavors in a natural, fun, and affordable limited-release line of sun-grown products.
About this strain
Lemon Lava was bred when pHinest Cannabis crossed Lemon Heads and Lava Cake. The result is a lemon strain with added herbal and minty aromas. Lemon Lava contains various flavors, including bright citrus zest, sage, fresh mint, and a subtle grape aftertaste, and buds have vivid saffron-colored hairs. Lemon Lava comes on smooth and provides a bright, alert, and refreshing high.
Lemon Lava effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
*HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH*
*SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED*
*FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED*
*SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED*
/ / AWARDS / /
2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi
2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift