2021 Emerald Cup Winner

2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner



GMO x Purple Punch



The unlikely pairing of two very different yet widely celebrated parents, GMO (aka: Garlic Cookies) and Purple Punch, Modified Grapes makes for a surprisingly satisfying union of sweet and savory. For all you bon vivants out there, Modified Grapes is a must partake. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, this unique hybrid strain brings together sweet and fruity grape candy with a gassy, garlicky, umami deliciousness. The plump meaty buds contrast light mint and deep eggplant coloring with a thick peach fuzz layer of trichomes. Try it for the unique flavor, but the flawless high will have you coming back for more. Effortless and relaxed, Modified Grapes has a smooth blend of clarity and comfort, combining a handful of humor and a dash of gusto that will keep you feeling on top of your game.



Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.