About this product
2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner
GMO x Purple Punch
The unlikely pairing of two very different yet widely celebrated parents, GMO (aka: Garlic Cookies) and Purple Punch, Modified Grapes makes for a surprisingly satisfying union of sweet and savory. For all you bon vivants out there, Modified Grapes is a must partake. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, this unique hybrid strain brings together sweet and fruity grape candy with a gassy, garlicky, umami deliciousness. The plump meaty buds contrast light mint and deep eggplant coloring with a thick peach fuzz layer of trichomes. Try it for the unique flavor, but the flawless high will have you coming back for more. Effortless and relaxed, Modified Grapes has a smooth blend of clarity and comfort, combining a handful of humor and a dash of gusto that will keep you feeling on top of your game.
Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.
About this brand
*HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH*
*SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED*
*FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED*
*SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED*
/ / AWARDS / /
2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi
2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift