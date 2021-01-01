About this product

ORANGE COOKIES X GRAPE PIE



Orange Daiquiri is a potent strain with a powerful high that comes on strong with deep body relaxation. The hybrid genetics of this exceptional strain also impart an uplifted clarity and euphoria. Orange Daiquiri has all the mouth-watering juicy mandarin and sugar notes of its parent Orange Cookies, but with a touch of gas that imparts an irresistible liqueur flavor. Cannarado bred Orange Daiquiri in 2017; LitHouse hunted our unique pheno in 2019, selecting for flavor profile and high-potency–truly a “breeder's cut.”



Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.