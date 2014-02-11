LitHouse
Two 0.5g Pre-Rolls
Himalayan Kush x Utopia Haze
This exotic strain, bred in Amsterdam by Barney’s Farm, is a sativa-dominant cross of classic Afghani Kush with carefully selected and backcrossed Brazilian landrace. Red Dragon was brought to the Mendocino Coast sometime in the 2010s and has been a local favorite among coastal indoor growers ever since for its abundant yields, fierce potency, and spectacular flavor profile of juicy guava nectar and warm ginger. Fresh, shimmering green buds, adorned with flaming red stigmas, delight the nostrils with sweet tropical fruit, sultry spice, and savory parmesan. This soaring, inspiring sativa high will lift you to the clouds where the Kush genetics will leave you floating in total relaxation for hours. Enjoy a magical flight around the world on the wings of Red Dragon!
Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.
Red Dragon effects
Reported by real people like you
269 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
30% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
