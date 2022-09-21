About this product
Zkittlez x Gelato
The grass truly is greener in California and this red hot strain from the Cookies Fam is a shining example of Golden State excellence. Bred from two award-winning Cali classics, Zkittlez and Gelato, Runtz achieved instant celebrity status for its mouth-watering candy fruit flavor that is so tasty you just have to keep hitting it. A luscious tropical fruit aroma is highlighted with bright tangy citrus and rich earthy undertones. The high comes on smooth, with a simultaneous tingling, flowing body buzz, and an active, inspired mental state, making Runtz an ideal functional creative strain. Like a soothing boardwalk evening, the thick Runtz buds are a deep indigo and viridian color, lit up with twinkling soft ember stigmas and stardust trichomes. Exhilarating yet tranquil, stimulating yet soothing, like the incomparable Pacific herself, Runtz captures all the greatness, glamour, and fertile magic of our beloved Golden Coast.
Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.
About this strain
Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
Runtz growing info
Runtz is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 63 days or 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Runtz will finish in mid-October. This strain offers a smaller than average yield.
Runtz effects
About this brand
*HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH*
*SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED*
*FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED*
*SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED*
/ / AWARDS / /
2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi
2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift