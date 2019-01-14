About this product
Wedding Cake x Purple Punch
Whether you’re the one getting hitched, or just crashing the party, there’s an exuberant kind of joy that comes with wedding festivities, which is just the feeling you get with this widely popular strain from Symbiotic Genetics. The perfect party weed, Wedding Crasher has an easy-going high that makes you feel confident, friendly, and fun with a clear mind and laid-back vibe. Rich in aromas and flavors coming from both parents, Wedding Crasher has an earthy vanilla nose and a sweet berry finish with touches of gas throughout. Thick sparkling buds glisten in a pretty bouquet of spring green, lavender, and marigold hues. You’ll definitely be feelin’ yo’self when you liven up your day with a little naughty merriment from Wedding Crasher.
Your favorite LitHouse cultivars in an easy to enjoy pre-roll. We think two is better than one, so each pack comes with two half-gram pre-rolls to give you the maximum amount of freshness and flavor with each and every puff. All of our pre-rolls come with the same high-quality cannabis we put in our jars. Our pre-rolls are 100% flower, no trim.
About this strain
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
About this brand
*HIGH POTENCY & TERPENE-RICH*
*SMALL BATCH & CRAFT CULTIVATED*
*FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED*
*SLOW COLD-CURED & HAND TRIMMED*
/ / AWARDS / /
2019 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Lemon Lava
2019 High Times NorCal-Best Product: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times Bay Area-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Pre Roll: Dark Dosi
2019 High Times NorCal-Sungrown Flower: Lava Cake
2019 High Times NorCal-Indica Flower: Dark Dosi
2018 Emerald Cup-Mixed Light Flower: Zelly's Gift