Littles
Lemon Tree (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Six .5G 100% Indoor Hybrid Flower Pre-Roll (3 Grams)
CRU Cannabis Collaboration
CRU Cannabis Collaboration
Lemon Tree effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!