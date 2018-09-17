Littles
Mochi .5G CRU x Littles Hybrid Pre-Roll
HybridTHC 10%CBD —
.5G 100% Indoor Hybrid Flower Pre-Roll
Mochi effects
62 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
