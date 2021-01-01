About this product

"Since developing the live resin extraction process back in 2013, we have more experience than anyone else with this unique extraction method. By utilizing fresh-frozen whole plants, captured at their absolute peak, we can deliver a richly-flavored and nuanced cannabis experience like no other.



Live resin is a process that can result in a concentrate with a variety of textures. Whether it's diamonds, sap, or sauce, the important thing is that the flavor is world-class and authentic to the plant.



Our live sauce is created using a separation process where the THCA ""crashes out"" from the terpene sauce layer and forms a layer of medium-to-small grain crystals. The crystals themselves are extremely potent, but the sauce texture has a fairly even blend of THCA and terpenes, resulting in a uniquely flavorful and terpene-rich dabbing experience. We make our live sauce (and all of our concentrates) from only the finest fresh-frozen flowers that California has to offer in order to express the true essence of cannabis."