About this product

"Since developing the live resin extraction process back in 2013, we have more experience than anyone else with this unique extraction method. By utilizing fresh-frozen whole plants, captured at their absolute peak, we can deliver a richly-flavored and nuanced cannabis experience like no other.



Live resin is a process that can result in a concentrate with a variety of textures. Whether it's diamonds, sap, or sauce, the important thing is that the flavor is world-class and authentic to the plant.



Our live sugar is very potent and contains mostly small-grained THCA crystals slicked with terpenes. The brown sugar-like texture is a little easier to handle than sauce or diamonds and makes it able to be added to joints as well as consumed directly. We make our live sugars (and all of our concentrates) from only the finest fresh-frozen flowers that California has to offer in order to express the true essence of cannabis. OK KK"