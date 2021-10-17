About this product
The 10th Planet is a classic indica hybrid in its effects. Your mind will quickly become unfocused making you blissfully unaware of what's happening around you, and evolves into a relaxing body high leaving you totally at ease for hours. This bud has a sweet, grape flavor with slight skunk and citrus. The aroma is heavily skunky and gassy. Lineage: Planet of the Grapes crossed with Quattro Kush. THC levels may vary by batch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.