About this product
For a classic joint session, look no further than the 0.8g LivWell pre-roll. With just under 1g of premier full-bud cannabis, these joints are the standard for both size and length of session. Comes in an invigorating sativa dominant strain.
About this brand
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.