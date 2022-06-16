About this product
OG Deluxe is an indica hybrid strain that comes to us from The Ethos Collective and is intended to produce a more dynamic and potent version of the OGKB strain. The aroma leans towards earthy and woody with some mild floral notes. The flavor isn't overly savory in the beginning but finishes with some gassy sweetness as you exhale. Lineage: Extensive lineage including strains OGKB, Triangle Kush, and Josh D OG. THC levels may vary by batch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.