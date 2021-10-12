A sativa-dominant hybrid, Super Lemon Haze is a colorful, kief-heavy strain. As the name implies, this Super Lemon Haze has deep citrus characteristics: its smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet, and its taste is tart and sweet. Its effects are uniquely energetic and lively, but be careful—Super Lemon Haze can provide an overly racy mental experience for those averse to strains high in the terpene limonene. Lineage: Originally Bred by Franco Lola (RIP) for Greenhouse Seeds (Amsterdam). Hybridized and selected to the filfth filial generation by The Ethos Collective. THC levels may vary by batch.