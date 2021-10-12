About this product
A sativa-dominant hybrid, Super Lemon Haze is a colorful, kief-heavy strain. As the name implies, this Super Lemon Haze has deep citrus characteristics: its smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet, and its taste is tart and sweet. Its effects are uniquely energetic and lively, but be careful—Super Lemon Haze can provide an overly racy mental experience for those averse to strains high in the terpene limonene. Lineage: Originally Bred by Franco Lola (RIP) for Greenhouse Seeds (Amsterdam). Hybridized and selected to the filfth filial generation by The Ethos Collective. THC levels may vary by batch.
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.