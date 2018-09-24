About this product

When it is time to smoke out the pack in style, the 32 gauge Lobo Cannagar is your go to: rugged, powerful, elegant. 5 grams of flower make for a long, thick smoke you can clip and relight as needed. The Cannagar will leave you and about 8 - 15 other people howling at the moon. Buy one for that special occasion. Or just to keep around for any occasion – with age, the Cannagar will produce a smoother, more refined smoke.