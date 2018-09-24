About this product

When it is time to smoke out the pack in style, the 32 gauge Lobo Cannagar is your go to: rugged, powerful, elegant. 5 grams of flower make for a long, thick smoke you can clip and relight as needed. Combined with .5 grams of shatter, the Cannagar will leave you howling at the moon. Buy one for that special occasion. Or just to keep around for any occasion – with age, the Cannagar will produce a smoother, more refined smoke.