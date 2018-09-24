Loading…
Cannarillo - Infused

by Lobo

For your daily carry, the Lobo Cannarillo packs all of the punch in one half the size. 3.5 grams of clean, premium, top shelf flower – carefully pressed into a core for the ultimate slow burn. Hand-glazed in .5 grams of hash, then wrapped in cured cannabis fan leaves, and cured again for flavor perfection. A smooth, 45 - 90 minute session to be shared or enjoyed alone. The Cannarillo is available at dispensaries in limited batches only!
Lobo
