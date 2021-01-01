About this product
Lemon Royale is a cross of Lemon Tree, GMO, and Triangle Kush. The cross of these strains gives Lemon Royale a heavy lemon taste with hints of pine and a scent of lemon and diesel. The buds are fluffy, light green, with orange hairs peeking through. At its peak, you will feel creative and euphoric. Lemon Royale is a perfect midday pick-me-up that can get you through a slump. Not only will you feel like you can conquer any mental task, but it can also help with physical pain and tension.**
**These claims are based on past user experience.
About this brand
Local Flower AZ
Our puns might be as cheesy as the potent aroma from our Mac Daddy flower, but our growing practices are no joke! Once you try our product, you'll see why we're dominating the Phoenix cannabis industry.