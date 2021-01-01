About this product

Two Scoops is properly named since you’ll be enjoying a cross between two Sherbet strains - Orange Sherbet and Grape Sherbet. The scent and taste of Two Scoops will make you reminiscent of orange push-pops and orange creamsicles mixed with heavy earth undertones. The buds of Two Scoops are bright green and covered in a thick coat of trichomes. Two Scoops is a great strain for mood enhancement, mild aches, and stress.**

**These claims are based on past user experience.