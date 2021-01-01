About this product

THC 18.9%. Hybrid.

Eternal Sunshine is an indica-sativa hybrid bred from Hawaiian Sativa and OMG strains.



Local Roots Organic Flower

People have known for thousands of years that food grown locally and sustainability is the best for our body and planet. Why should cannabis be any different? At Local Roots we set out to create a closed-loop cultivation system that works with nature, not against it. From our fully solar powered cultivation site to our ZERO waste water and soil practices, you can feel confident in Local Roots organic cannabis products. We trust in Mother Nature’s golden sun, nourishing elements and beneficial organisms to help grow terpene and cannabinoid rich products that are clean for your body and the environment.