THC: 20.9%. Hybrid.

A cross between Lucky Charms and Wookie! This Organic Hybrid strain is has a calming effect on users with a unique terpene profile resulting in a sour earthy aroma.



Local Roots Organic Flower

People have known for thousands of years that food grown locally and sustainability is the best for our body and planet. Why should cannabis be any different? At Local Roots we set out to create a closed-loop cultivation system that works with nature, not against it. From our fully solar powered cultivation site to our ZERO waste water and soil practices, you can feel confident in Local Roots organic cannabis products. We trust in Mother Nature’s golden sun, nourishing elements and beneficial organisms to help grow terpene and cannabinoid rich products that are clean for your body and the environment.