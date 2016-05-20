Local Roots
Moose & Lobstah
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Moose & Lobstah 3.5g
Sativa leaning Hybrid
20.0% THC
Moose and Lobstah is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobstah provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, and loss of appetite.
Sativa leaning Hybrid
20.0% THC
Moose and Lobstah is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobstah provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, and loss of appetite.
Moose and Lobsta effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!