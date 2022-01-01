Berry Snowcone Delta 8 is a hybrid CBD strain known for its abundance of caryophyllene that gives it a lavendar style combo of herbs and pine with a hint of fruit. Berry Snowcone boasts purple/orange green buds that are lathered with white crystal trichomes, sprayed with potent Delta 8 and dusted with CBN kief.



EFFECTS: Strong body high that assists with depression, glaucoma, muscle spasms, stress, and anxiety. The strand is recommended for evening use due to the relief and relaxed feelings.The addition of Delta 8 is perfect for getting you to that next level of relief.