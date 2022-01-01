Tossing and turning all night long not for you? This formula takes the anxiety out of gaining entrance into Dreamland. Vitamin B6 supports the conversion of serotonin, for deep REM sleep, where you dream. Rosehip calms the nervous system while L-Theanine, Melatonin, and Organic Baobab calms the mind and helps you stay asleep longer. Enter Dreamland. Wake up refreshed thanks to the 30mg of Delta 8!