So, you drank too much, partied a little too hard. No judgement. We’ve all been there and have the solution to get you feeling bright-eyed and ready to conquer the day. We’ve got your bases covered: Vitamins C, B, and D get you to grounded wellness by cleaning up those headache-causing free radicals from the night before. And of course, Coffee Bean and L-Tyrosine are added to put a zing back in your step. Top this all off with an added 30mg of Delta 8 and you’ll be feeling better in no time.