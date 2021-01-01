Loading…
Logo for the brand Lola Lola

Lola Lola

*CONCENTRATES

About this product

Experience the superior potency, flavor and consistency of Lola Lola ™ strain-specific concentrates, available in wax, sugar, crumble, sap and shatter.

• Extracted from Grade A, organic cannabis
• Small batch production formulated for superior aroma and flavor
• No residual solvents or harmful additives
• Batch tested for potency and consistency
• First generation, single-origin terpenes
• Airtight glass storage maintains purity and freshness
