Lola Lola
*CONCENTRATES
About this product
Experience the superior potency, flavor and consistency of Lola Lola ™ strain-specific concentrates, available in wax, sugar, crumble, sap and shatter.
• Extracted from Grade A, organic cannabis
• Small batch production formulated for superior aroma and flavor
• No residual solvents or harmful additives
• Batch tested for potency and consistency
• First generation, single-origin terpenes
• Airtight glass storage maintains purity and freshness
• Extracted from Grade A, organic cannabis
• Small batch production formulated for superior aroma and flavor
• No residual solvents or harmful additives
• Batch tested for potency and consistency
• First generation, single-origin terpenes
• Airtight glass storage maintains purity and freshness
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!