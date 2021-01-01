Lola Lola
OIL CARTRIDGES
Product rating:
About this product
Enjoy the delicious, smooth and clean quality of 100% organic and strain-specific cannabis oil.
• Extracted from Grade A, organic cannabis
• High potency cannabinoids
• First generation, single-origin terpenes
• No solvents or harmful additives
• Batch tested for potency and residual solvents
• THC: 70%+
Lola Lola ™ | Alchemy Reimagined
• Extracted from Grade A, organic cannabis
• High potency cannabinoids
• First generation, single-origin terpenes
• No solvents or harmful additives
• Batch tested for potency and residual solvents
• THC: 70%+
Lola Lola ™ | Alchemy Reimagined
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!