Lola Lola
LEMON OG PREMIUM WAX (1G)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Fast acting and euphoric relaxant
that stimulates hunger and promotes
sleep
THC: 75.58% CBD: .08%
Lemon OG effects
378 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!