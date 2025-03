This indica-dominant hybrid comes from the ever-so-tasty parents Grape Pie and Thin Mint GSC. True to its indica roots, Lava Cake is relaxing and therapeutic, with soft sleepy effects. Definitely not a daytime go-to, but perfect for a mellow weekend or kicking back after work. The flavor is sweet (with a hint of lava-like spice thanks to caryophyllene) and almost tastes like a sugar cookie.





