Makers of the world's finest CBD infused products

Our Royal Oil is a multi-purpose CBD oil. With just two essential ingredients.
Our Lord Jones CBD gumdrops are made by hand in small batches from natural fruit flavors.
About Lord Jones

Lord Jones manufactures and distributes the world's finest CBD infused products. Lord Jones gumdrops and chews are made by hand in small batches from single origin Ecuadorian dark chocolate, imported natural European fruit essences and broad spectrum CBD extract derived from select hemp cultivated in the USA. Lord Jones High CBD Formula skincare products have been developed by a veteran team of personal care experts to provide calming, soothing moisturization. Lord Jones High CBD Formula Tinctures have been expertly crafted from five ingredients. Our tinctures retain the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to deliver a broad spectrum formula.

