100mg 1pk Lost Farm Triple Berry x Fatso Live Rosin Gummy

by Lost Farm
IndicaTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

1 piece per package | 10mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 1 piece
Infused with FATSO Live Rosin

Welcome to the ultimate heavyweight edible experience. Enjoy your favorite strain & flavor pairings- now in a high impact gummy.

STRAIN NOTES:
The indica-dominant Fatso, bred from GMO and Legends OG, packs a pungent, piney punch with herbal coffee undertones. Its euphoric effects offer the ultimate relaxation, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

FLAVOR NOTES:
Blackberry, raspberry, and strawberry flavors blend with the earthy undertones of Fatso live rosin for a lightly flavored delight.

Made with 100% Solventless Live Rosin
Going back to Kiva’s roots, live rosin is a solventless concentrate created with care and craftsmanship. This exceptionally natural extraction process creates a pure expression of the plant, allowing each strain’s unadulterated aromas and terpenes to shine.

About this strain

This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.

About this brand

Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

