1 piece per package | 10mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 1 piece

Infused with FATSO Live Rosin



Welcome to the ultimate heavyweight edible experience. Enjoy your favorite strain & flavor pairings- now in a high impact gummy.



STRAIN NOTES:

The indica-dominant Fatso, bred from GMO and Legends OG, packs a pungent, piney punch with herbal coffee undertones. Its euphoric effects offer the ultimate relaxation, perfect for unwinding after a long day.



FLAVOR NOTES:

Blackberry, raspberry, and strawberry flavors blend with the earthy undertones of Fatso live rosin for a lightly flavored delight.



Made with 100% Solventless Live Rosin

Going back to Kiva’s roots, live rosin is a solventless concentrate created with care and craftsmanship. This exceptionally natural extraction process creates a pure expression of the plant, allowing each strain’s unadulterated aromas and terpenes to shine.

