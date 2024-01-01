10mg THC and 5mg THCV per piece | 100mg THC and 50mg THCV total in 10 pieces -- Infused with Jack Herer Live Resin -- Strain Notes: Named for a longtime cannabis activist, this renowned sativa-dominant strain features a unique pine scent with hints of citrus accented by spicy floral aromas. Its exhilarating creative effects are supercharged by the addition of energy-boosting THCV. -- Flavor Notes: Awaken your senses with the mouthwatering flavors of juicy, overripe mango balanced sweetly with Jack Herer live resin.
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
