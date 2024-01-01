10mg THC and 5mg THCV per piece | 100mg THC and 50mg THCV total in 10 pieces

Infused with Jack Herer Live Resin

Strain Notes:

Named for a longtime cannabis activist, this renowned sativa-dominant strain features a unique pine scent with hints of citrus accented by spicy floral aromas. Its exhilarating creative effects are supercharged by the addition of energy-boosting THCV.

Flavor Notes:

Awaken your senses with the mouthwatering flavors of juicy, overripe mango balanced sweetly with Jack Herer live resin.



