*LIMITED RELEASE* 10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces



STRAIN: Pluot (Sativa-Hybrid)



STRAIN NOTES: Pluot live resin is passionately crafted from fresh-frozen, whole cannabis flower by the talented team at Cali Stripe. Pluot flower comes from the phytonutrient-rich plants of Coastal Sun Farm. This sativa-leaning hybrid strain features sweet floral notes with a strong plum and apricot finish.



FLAVOR NOTES: Sugary plum sweetness takes precedence in these crisp, fruity gummies infused with Pluot live resin and rounded out with notes of cinnamon and spice.



INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.