About this product
*LIMITED RELEASE* 10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
STRAIN: Pluot (Sativa-Hybrid)
STRAIN NOTES: Pluot live resin is passionately crafted from fresh-frozen, whole cannabis flower by the talented team at Cali Stripe. Pluot flower comes from the phytonutrient-rich plants of Coastal Sun Farm. This sativa-leaning hybrid strain features sweet floral notes with a strong plum and apricot finish.
FLAVOR NOTES: Sugary plum sweetness takes precedence in these crisp, fruity gummies infused with Pluot live resin and rounded out with notes of cinnamon and spice.
INGREDIENTS; Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.
About this brand
Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
