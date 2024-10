20mg THC per piece | 200mg THC total in 10 pieces



Infused with Superboof Live Rosin



Strain Notes:

Superboof is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created from the potent Black Cherry Punch and Trop. Cookies strains. Known for its lifted sense of creative focus at the outset followed by deep physical relaxation, it also boasts a sweet smack of orange aromas. Superboof is made with solventless rosin from Ice Kream Hash Co.



Flavor Notes:

The juicy sweet jam flavors of Grape gummies finish with Super Boof's orange creamsicle live rosin notes.





