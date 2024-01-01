5mg Lost Farm 'Golden Pineapple x Sour Lemons' Gummies 100mg THC total

by Lost Farm
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces
Infused with Sour Lemons Live Rosin
Strain Notes:
Need a sativa-dominant strain to get you out the door? Look no further than Sour Lemons (aka Lemon Fresh). This cross of Jungle Spice and Gorilla Diesel #3 features citrus aromas with a touch of hazy gas.
Flavor Notes:
The sweet, true-to-fruit flavors of the Golden Pineapple gummy is balanced with earthy rosin notes.
100% Live Rosin
Going back to Kiva’s roots, live rosin is a solventless concentrate created with care and craftsmanship. This exceptionally natural extraction process creates a pure expression of the plant, allowing each strain’s unadulterated aromas and terpenes to shine.
Ingredients:
Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavor, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.

About this strain

Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Sour Lemons is a cross of Sour Pez and Joe’s Lemonade. Sour Pez influences the structure and yield, while bringing a sweet grapefruit terpene profile, and Joe’s Lemonade brings a high resin production and piney flavors. This strain may get you out of the door for your next adventure.

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lost Farm
Lost Farm
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.

