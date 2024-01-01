5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces

--

Infused with Sour Lemons Live Rosin

--

Strain Notes:

Need a sativa-dominant strain to get you out the door? Look no further than Sour Lemons (aka Lemon Fresh). This cross of Jungle Spice and Gorilla Diesel #3 features citrus aromas with a touch of hazy gas.

--

Flavor Notes:

The sweet, true-to-fruit flavors of the Golden Pineapple gummy is balanced with earthy rosin notes.

--

100% Live Rosin

Going back to Kiva’s roots, live rosin is a solventless concentrate created with care and craftsmanship. This exceptionally natural extraction process creates a pure expression of the plant, allowing each strain’s unadulterated aromas and terpenes to shine.

--

Ingredients:

Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavor, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color.





Show more