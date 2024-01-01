5mg Lost Farm 'Golden Pineapple x Sour Lemons' Gummies 100mg THC total
by Lost Farm
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Sour Lemons is a cross of Sour Pez and Joe’s Lemonade. Sour Pez influences the structure and yield, while bringing a sweet grapefruit terpene profile, and Joe’s Lemonade brings a high resin production and piney flavors. This strain may get you out of the door for your next adventure.
