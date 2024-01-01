5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces -- Infused with Ice Cream Cake Live Rosin -- The best-selling indica-dominant Ice Cream Cake strain balances its distinctive vanilla-berry and sugary dough aromas with gassy undertones from its Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 lineage. -- Made with 100% Live Rosin: Going back to Kiva’s roots, live rosin is a solventless concentrate created with care and craftsmanship. This exceptionally natural extraction process creates a pure expression of the plant, allowing each strain’s unadulterated aromas and terpenes to shine.
Strain-specific, plant-based 10mg THC edible gummies and chews infused with 100% live resin for a distinctively full spectrum, true-to-the-plant-high. We immortalize a fresh cannabis plant at harvest and transform it into an amber nectar known as “live resin.” Harmoniously combined with fruit flavors that enhance each singular strain’s unique appeal, the result is a full-sensory, ultra-fresh, and extra-strength edible.
