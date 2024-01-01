5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces

Infused with Ice Cream Cake Live Rosin

The best-selling indica-dominant Ice Cream Cake strain balances its distinctive vanilla-berry and sugary dough aromas with gassy undertones from its Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 lineage.

Made with 100% Live Rosin:

Going back to Kiva’s roots, live rosin is a solventless concentrate created with care and craftsmanship. This exceptionally natural extraction process creates a pure expression of the plant, allowing each strain’s unadulterated aromas and terpenes to shine.



