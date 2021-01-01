Loading…
Lost Remedy, Inc.

Burn Formula

About this product

This formula was created for use during radiation therapy as part of a cancer treatment program, and the results were nothing short of amazing. The effectiveness of this product is rooted in its simple pure ingredients. This simplicity translates to instant, cooling relief. This cooling trait also quickly eases sunburn pain and accelerates healing of accidental burns.
