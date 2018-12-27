About this product
Protect your lips from damage caused by sun, wind, or extreme heat and cold with this moisturizing lip balm. A combination of almond, avocado and coconut oil, coupled with shea butter makes this a favorite for outdoor enthusiasts. The sumptuous scent of lavender and vanilla essential oils offers an added delight.
About this brand
Lost Remedy, Inc.
Health and beauty products infused with hemp-derived CBD oil