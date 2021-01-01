Lost Remedy, Inc.
Skin Replenishing Lotion
Product rating:
About this product
The five base oils used in this lotion have been selected for their unique skin soothing qualities. This orchestra of oils works in concert with one another to soften, recondition and nourish mature skin. The combination of essential oils used in this lotion have been chosen for their collective ability to detoxify, promote cell growth, smooth the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improve elasticity of skin cells and stimulate circulation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!