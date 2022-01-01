About HHC Disposable



Our HHC disposable vape bar are ready to go when you are! Each disposable vape bar contains 1g of HHC oil and deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing after a few hits. It also features a pre-heat function and is rechargeable.



HHC Disposable Product Description



Total HHC Content: 920g

Disposable per Pack: 1

Ingredients: 100% hemp derived HHC distillate and terpenes

Extraction Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content: None detected



Precautions



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.



Consult a physician before using this product.

Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.

Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.

This HHC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.



HHC Disposable Legalities



Our HHC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our HHC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. Lost8’s retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. Lost8’s is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of HHC. Everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with HHC and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our HHC disposable does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but HHC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Due to HHC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Rhode Island and Utah.