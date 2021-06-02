About this product
Our HHC disposable vape bar are ready to go when you are! Each disposable vape bar contains 1g of HHC oil and deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing after a few hits. It also features a pre-heat function and is rechargeable.
HHC Disposable Product Description
Total HHC Content: 920g
Disposable per Pack: 1
Ingredients: 100% hemp derived HHC distillate and terpenes
Extraction Material: Hemp
∆9THC Content: None detected
Precautions
USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.
Consult a physician before using this product.
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.
Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.
This HHC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.
HHC Disposable Legalities
Our HHC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our HHC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. Lost8’s retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. Lost8’s is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.
There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of HHC. Everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with HHC and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our HHC disposable does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same.
We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but HHC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.
Shipping
Due to HHC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Rhode Island and Utah.
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
