About Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape Bar



Our Delta 8 THC disposable vape bar are ready to go when you are! Each disposable vape bar contains 1g of Delta 8 THC oil and deliver a powerful head and body feel that will have you feeling amazing after a few hits. It also features a pre-heat function and is rechargeable.



Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape Bar Product Description



Total ∆8THC Content: 920g

Disposable Vape Bars per Pack: 1

Ingredients: 100% hemp derived ∆8THC distillate and terpenes

Extraction Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content: None detected



Precautions



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.



Consult a physician before using this product.

Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.

Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.

This Delta 8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.



Delta 8 THC Disposable Legalities



Our Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. Lost8’s retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. Lost8’s is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



There are no long-term, definitive studies on the effects of delta 8 THC. Everything that follows is based on firsthand user experiences with delta 8 THC and is provided as information only. It is not medical advice, and our delta 8 THC disposable does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Rhode Island and Utah.