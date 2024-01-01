Gush Mints

Gush Mints is cherished by those who have a genuine admiration for the art of cannabis cultivation. Opening a container of Gush Mints welcomes you with a delightful harmony of fruity sweetness and fresh mint. The aroma predominantly exudes tropical fruit, including berries and citrus, intertwined with mint and peppermint. Both flavors are discernible, commencing with the vibrant notes of mixed berries and tropical fruit Gushers. This delectable taste is perfectly complemented by a refreshing mintiness, akin to the enduring mint and frost that lingers.

Gush Mints is celebrated for its soft, embracing effects on the user. Customers attest to the harmonious high that the brand delivers, blending euphoria and relaxation with finesse. The journey to bliss commences with an uplifting rush and concludes with a soothing relaxation, often described as a 'melting' sensation, a distinct characteristic of its indica heritage. So, for those seeking more than mere indulgence, let Gush Mints be the gateway to fulfilling your yearning for tranquility.

About this strain

Gush Mintz is a heavy, indica-dominant hybrid strain cross of Kush Mints and the combination of F1 Durb and Gushers, bred by Bay Area-based Purple City Genetics. As a culmination of multiple popular Cookies family strains, Gush Mintz exhibits many of their beloved attributes: gassy, sweet terps with piney notes; dense, dark green and purple nugs coated in trichomes; and a body-zapping high that puts the mind at ease. You might not get much done, but you’ll feel great doing it.

OUR STORY
A Heritage of Science and Quality

Over a decade ago, Lost Dutchmen Cannabis started as a small project. Quietly focused on cultivating high quality product that met the incredibly unique needs of the people that found us, the goal was to strive to do things in the most ethical way, utilizing the latest scientific approaches, even if it was hard. Today we are totally family owned and operated, a passionate group of native Arizonans, dedicated to providing the finest quality product we can grow.

We recognized that what is rare and valuable, only comes through hard work, and hard work is best embarked upon alongside others, learning and growing as you travel together. Over the years our team has grown and changed, our products expanded and developed, but the wisdom we gain and the work we do is treasured above all else.
