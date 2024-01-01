There is the legend of the Lost Dutchman and then there is the legendary Hashhole brought to you by Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co..
These treasures are rolled by hand to ensure that the hash evenly melts into the flower which ensures unforgettable flavor and lasting waves of euphoric feelings that wash over your whole body. The Hashhole is an experience cannabis connoisseurs crave.
Uncompromising, the Hashhole is made from 1 Gram of premium Flower & 1/2 Gram Live Cold Cured First Press ICE Hash Rosin and Live Hash.
Over a decade ago, Lost Dutchmen Cannabis started as a small project. Quietly focused on cultivating high quality product that met the incredibly unique needs of the people that found us, the goal was to strive to do things in the most ethical way, utilizing the latest scientific approaches, even if it was hard. Today we are totally family owned and operated, a passionate group of native Arizonans, dedicated to providing the finest quality product we can grow.
We recognized that what is rare and valuable, only comes through hard work, and hard work is best embarked upon alongside others, learning and growing as you travel together. Over the years our team has grown and changed, our products expanded and developed, but the wisdom we gain and the work we do is treasured above all else.