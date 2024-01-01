About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Nitrous effects are mostly energizing.
Nitrous potency is higher THC than average.
Nitrous is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Nitro Cookies and The Platinum. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Nitrous is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Nitrous typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Nitrous’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nitrous, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item