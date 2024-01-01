Nitrous

by Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of Nitrous
  • Photo of Nitrous

About this product

Nitrous is a near perfect hybrid strain with a 50/50 balance between sativa and indica. Fans of this strain say it consistently fulfills most people's expectations on what a cannabis experience should be with the balance of relaxed, motived and great for socializing. It is strong, earthy and often has been compared to Diesel.

About this strain

Nitrous is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Nitro Cookies and The Platinum. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Nitrous is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Nitrous typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Nitrous’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nitrous, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
Lost Dutchmen Cannabis Co.
Shop products
OUR STORY
A Heritage of Science and Quality

Over a decade ago, Lost Dutchmen Cannabis started as a small project. Quietly focused on cultivating high quality product that met the incredibly unique needs of the people that found us, the goal was to strive to do things in the most ethical way, utilizing the latest scientific approaches, even if it was hard. Today we are totally family owned and operated, a passionate group of native Arizonans, dedicated to providing the finest quality product we can grow.

We recognized that what is rare and valuable, only comes through hard work, and hard work is best embarked upon alongside others, learning and growing as you travel together. Over the years our team has grown and changed, our products expanded and developed, but the wisdom we gain and the work we do is treasured above all else.
Notice a problem?Report this item